The phenomenon of binge drinking is rapidly growing among Italians

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.06

In Italy, the number of people who drink alcohol on empty stomach is increasing. The percentage, in fact, grew from 25,8% in 2013 to 26.9% in 2014, and reached 27.9% in 2015. This amounts to about 15 million people aged over 11: 38.9 % of men and 17.7% women. These are some of the data by the Italian Institute of Statistics (Istat) contained in the latest report to Parliament on alcohol and alcohol-related problems by the Ministry of Health. According to which, in this country, the phenomenon of binge drinking remains alarming. This is the practice of consuming large quantities of alcohol in a single session which, in Italy, in 2015 concerned 10.8% of males and 3.1% of females. For a total of over 3,700,000 binge drinkers over 11 years.