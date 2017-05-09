The perfect formula to reduce childhood obesityby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.09
25 minutes of sport three times a week. It’s the perfect formula to reduce childhood obesity and its economic consequences. To calculate it, experts at the Global Obesity Prevention Center have developed a software where data relative to the state of health and lifestyle of 32 million children aged 8-11 were inserted. Results have shown that If 50 percent of children would exercise, the number of obese and overweight youth would decrease by 4.18 percent, averting $8.1 billion in direct medical costs and $13.8 billion in lost productivity. Increasing the proportion of children who exercised to 75 percent would avert $16.6 billion and $23.6 billion, respectively.
