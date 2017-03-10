The number of women developing breast cancer is increasing

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.10

In Italy, the number of cases of breast cancer is increasing. In 2016, they were 50,000: 2,000 more than in 2015. However death rates for female breast cancer are steadily declining, particularly in the age group between 50 and 69 years (-1.9% per year). An important result despite Italian women are not very good in prevention. Just think that 45% of them did not undergo any test for the early detection of the disease. With significant differences from Region to Region and one of the most critical situation in Campania. Where 63% of the female population don’t undergo any life-saving screening. These are some of the figures presented during the conference “Breast Journal Club – The Importance of Cancer Research”, which today and tomorrow brings together in Naples some of the most important national and international experts on the disease.