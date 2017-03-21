The number of US babies born with HIV has dropped by two-thirds

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.21

The number of American babies born with HIV has plummeted by two-thirds since 2002. Compared to 216 babies born with the virus in 2002, only 69 were born in 2013. Experts say the progress is due to increased funding for, and access to, HIV research and antiretroviral drugs. The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that across all races and ethnicities, the percentage of perinatal-infected infants and mothers fell between 2002 and 2013. Additionally, Florida was the state with the highest rate of HIV-infected babies with 48 per 100,000 live births between 2010 and 2013, while 14 states had none. However, globally, 400 babies are born every day with the virus, and the vast majority of them, if left untreated, will die before their fifth birthday.