The number of people living with depression is increasing worldwide

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.24

According to the World Health Organization, between 2005 and 2015, depression is increased by 18.4% worldwide. A disease that affects around 322 million people, accounting for 4.4% of the global population. With a higher incidence among women (5.1%) than men (3.6%). However, the WHO points out that only half of those affected have access to adequate care and treatment, a proportion that drops to 10% in some poor countries. In the European continent Germany with 4.1 million people affected is in top of the list, followed by Italy with 3.04 million, France 2.9 million and Spain 2.4 million.