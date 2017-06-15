The number of internally displaced persons in 2016

Related:

Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement’s platform smacks of Bossi’s Northern League rhetoric In politics, the best defense is not always an attack. A perfect example of which is the anti-immigrant move yesterday advanced by Grillo-Raggi of Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement (M5S), which not only smacks of the country’s old Northern League’s style, but also risks giving 5 Stelle a hand in making Read More.

Soon refugees in Italy can participate in Civil Service activities In Italy, not too long from now, refugees will be able to participate in Civil Service activities. Thanks to a new Memorandum of Understanding proposed by a number of government entities working together: the Prime Minsiter’s Department of Youth; National Civil Service; Interior Ministry; and Welfare Ministry. They collaborated on Read More.

France welcomed first gay refugee from Chechnya France has welcomed the first gay refugee from Chechnya. Joël Deumier, the president of French LGBT rights organization SOS Homophobie announced yesterday that France has started taking in gay refugees from Chechnya. France follows the example of Lithuania that a few days ago become the the first country in the Read More.

The failure of the redistribution plan for refugees in the EU is certified The entire European relocation plan for refugees is failing. This is reflected in shocking numbers reported in a resolution approved by a majority in the European Parliament on 18th May. The Strasbourg delegates condemn the behaviour of the member countries that, despite having agreed to the transfer of 160,000 refugees Read More.

Arrivals from Libya reminiscent of those of Haitians in Florida Here we publish the second part of the discussion of the migration chaos in the Mediterranean with Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher and Vice-President of the Parliamentary Commission for the reform of American immigration. Q. Is it possible to compare the thousands of Cubans who arrived Read More.