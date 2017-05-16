The number of immigrants arrived in Italy in the first 4-month period of 2017

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.16
The number of immigrants arrived in Italy in the first 4-month period of 2017
  • Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Whatsapp
  • Print

In Italy, the number of immigrants that have reached the coasts in the first four months of 2017 has reached 37,200. An increase of 33% compared to the previous period of 2016. Just this April, 12,900 arrivals have been recorded, a jump of 19% compared to March. These are the figures just released by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex. According to which, nationals from Nigeria, Bangladesh and Ivory Coast accounted for the largest number of the detected migrants.

Related:

  • New generation geishas seem like innocent school girls

    In Japan, under an innocent school uniform, with a sailor motif, there is a baby prostitute. At least this is what the no profit association Bond Project has reported. The report also highlights the notable increase in the number of Japanese, female students who have economic problems or who are Read More...

  • Let nurses with dementia keep working

    Nurses with dementia should be allowed to continue treating patients. Royal College of Nursing claims the move would set an example to society. They could be moved into roles involving less technical tasks such as helping train colleagues to provide better dementia care. At its congress in Liverpool yesterday the Read More...

  • Like this, Rome’s garbage will make the Austrians happy

    There is one Italian record that few talk about: export. No, we’re not talking about red wine, cheese, or fashion.We are talking about garbage. The numbers regarding this subject were published in the most recent report released by ISPRA (Italy’s equivalent to the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency): 487 kg are produced Read More...

  • In this library deaf readers are more than welcome

    In Paris Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) is becoming always more accessible for people who are deaf or hearing impaired. Most importantly, the staff will be trained in sign language and will be able to offer a personalized welcome. The reading rooms will also have assisted hearing technologies such as Read More...