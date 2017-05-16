The number of immigrants arrived in Italy in the first 4-month period of 2017

The number of immigrants arrived in Italy in the first 4-month period of 2017by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.16
In Italy, the number of immigrants that have reached the coasts in the first four months of 2017 has reached 37,200. An increase of 33% compared to the previous period of 2016. Just this April, 12,900 arrivals have been recorded, a jump of 19% compared to March. These are the figures just released by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex. According to which, nationals from Nigeria, Bangladesh and Ivory Coast accounted for the largest number of the detected migrants.
