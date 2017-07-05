The number of female genital mutilations in England has dropped

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.05

The number of female genital mutilations in England has dropped by 5% in a year to 5,391 cases during 2016-17. This is a decrease of just 309 compared to the year before, say NHS Digital. The majority of victims – 88 per cent – were born in an African country. The practice considered an act of child abuse – is carried out for cultural, religious and social reasons within communities often to preserve a girl’s sexual ‘purity’. FGM is illegal for over 30 years but no-one in the UK has ever been successfully prosecuted for it.The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) – which is working to raise awareness of the problem in the UK – says it gets more than one call a day by people worried about girls who may have suffered, or are at risk of, FGM. For this reason campaigners have called for more to be done to fight.