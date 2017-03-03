The number of deaf children worldwide

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.03

32 million children under 15 years of age worldwide live with disabling hearing loss. On a total number of 360 million people affected by this handicap: 5.3% of the global population. Furthermore, up to 5 out of every 1000 children are born deaf or hard of hearing . While nearly one-third of adults above 65 years have hearing loss. Over 1 billion people are at risk of hearing loss due to listening to music at loud volumes and for long duration. Other causes of deafness are chronic ear infections, which affect up to 330 million people in the world. These are some of the figures widespread on the occasion of the World Hearing Day, celebrated today, March 3.

