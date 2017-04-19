The number of asylum-seekers requests in France in 2016

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.19

Between 2015 – 2016, in France, immigrant requests for asylum increased 7.1%. The total number of applications reached 85,726. Of these, 38% was accepted, a record according to the data released by the government office Ofpra (Office français de protection des réfugiés et apatrides) – far from the 20% recorded in 2013. The majority of requests – minors excluded – came from immigrants originating from: Sudan (5,897), Afghanistan (5,646), Haiti (4,927), Albania (4,601) e Syria (3,615).