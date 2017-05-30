The nocebo effect is real and dangerous

The nocebo effect is real and dangerousby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.30
The nocebo effect does exist and it is harmful to health, according to a study by the Imperial College London and published in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet. It found that patients report more side effects when they know they are taking a medicine than when they are not told they are on the drug. The team analysed data from a large randomised clinical trial which looked at lowering cholesterol in more than 10,000 patients in the UK, Ireland and the Nordic regions – called the ASCOT study. During the three-year study, patients were randomly chosen to receive either a statin, commonly prescribed to help lower cholesterol,or a placebo, but were not told which they were taking. Once the trial had concluded, patients continued to be monitored for a further two years as part of a follow up. During this time they were able to take the drugs if they wished, but they knew whether they were taking a statin or not. The conclusion is that this nocebo effect, as the researchers pointed out, can cause physicians to prescribe statins less and some patients to stop taking them altogether, which could leave them at greater risk of cardiovascular disease and death.
