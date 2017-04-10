The “no answers” from the Ngo about immigrants being transported from Libya

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.04.10

The Prosecutor of Catania and Italian Senate Defense Commission have placed foreign Ngo’s in the spotlight. So, now, more than ever, there is a call for transparency when it comes to the foreign Ngo’s that with private ships, pick up refugees from the Libyan coast, only to invariably transport them to Italy’s shores (as illustrated by this video by Luca Donadel, that has documented some activities of these humanitarian ships on the website of Marine Traffic). And to those who are worried about the avalanche of doubts and suspicions cast upon these Ngo’s for months, and, who out of respect for their constant commitment, tend to reject this journalistic mudslinging, we have this to say: to shut up the press, judges, Senators and conspiracy mongers, it is not sufficient to chant incessantly, “we save lives”. What needs to be done is to name the names of the huge financiers that are behind these Ngo’s. The golden rule of investigative journalism: follow the money and discover the truth.

Does it surprise anyone, then, to discover that Moas, one of the most active Ngo’s with Headquarters in Malta, does not respond to our requests. With one exception: their budget. Published on their website. But it appears that, for the budget of 2015, page 13 is missing, the one that should outline the administrative and operational expenses. What happened to it? And the names behind the more than 5 million euro of donations declared in 2015 (5,702,289 euro to be precise)? The donors are not mentioned by Moas. But, it is thanks to them that the Ngo has been able to go about performing all of these exceptional lifesaving measures. Who, made these donations, then?

Some – few – answers can be found on the website. What we do know is that more than 180,000 euro was donated from German entrepreneur, Jurgen Wagentrotz, oil magnate and head of the petroleum giant, Oil and Gas Invest AG, who provided a part of the fuel used. Another 250,000 euro came from German crowdfunding and a half million euro came from American Ngo Avaaz.org, specialized in virtual activism/petitions. Among sponsors of materials is Schiebel, Austrian company for military and civil surveillance devices, that provided its drones free of charge for two months. And, also U.S. Caritas, that donated 2000 kits of clothes. Not to mention, Unique Group that donated 2 rafts, each with a capacity to hold 50 people. So, what about the rest of all that money that make up the reported figure of 5,702,289 euro, collected in 2015?

In fact, we asked the Ital-American couple, Chris e Regina Catrambone, founders of a relief organization, why they go about taking people from the Lybian SARs, to transport them to Italy. And we asked if one of their ships, the Topaz Responder, flew a Maltese flag or not. We were also curious about, where exactly, they actually performed some of their rescue missions (specifically, those of October 13th and the night between November 21st and 22nd, in 2016), seeing as the geographic locations provided in their press releases for those dates were quite generic: “off the Libyan coast” and “in the Mediterranean Sea”. And, on other occasions, there were absolutely no indications at all regarding where, in fact, they had completed their operations.

But, the most valuable information, at this point, would be knowing who is financing Moas. “With such elevated operational costs, one should be concerned with where the money comes from, the sources of financing”, declared Carmelo Zuccaro, head Prosecutor of Catania, before the Schengen Commission. But, the Ngo has declared: “MOAS has always conducted an in-depth analysis of all donors, sponsors, and partners, following a rigid ethical code, in all activities having to do with fundraising and public/private financing efforts”. Zuccaro also declared that Moas has two ships: the Phoenix, flying the flag of Belize, and the Topaz, with the flag of the Marshall Islands. “This, too, leads to some suspicion regarding the countries behind the flags flown by these ships”, added the investigators, who intend on initiating a fact-finding mission for these details. We are sure that Moas – that has the immeasurable merit of saving thousands of human lives, like all of the Ngo’s operating in the Mediterranean Sea – has nothing to hide. And, for this reason, we are waiting faithfully, for the clearly stated and convincing answers to our questions. And, why not, also for page 13 of the budget.