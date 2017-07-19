The new Yellow Book for travel safety

The new Yellow Book for travel safetyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.19
CDC Health Information for International Travel (commonly called the Yellow Book) is one of the world’s most complete guide to travel safety. It is published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every two years as a reference for health professionals providing care to international travelers and is a useful resource for anyone interested in staying healthy abroad. The latest version includes pretravel vaccine recommendations, destination-specific health advice, and easy-to-reference maps, tables, and charts. Furthermore, it includes important travel medicine updates as, for example, the latest information about emerging infectious disease threats such as Zika, Ebola, and MERS and new cholera vaccine recommendations.
13 millions children did not receive any vaccinations in 2016
Worldwide, 12.9 million infants, nearly 1 in 10, did not receive any vaccinations in 2016, according to the most recent WHO and UNICEF immunization estimates. This means, critically, that these infants missed the first dose of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine, putting them at serious risk of these potentially fatal diseases. Additionally, an Read More.
The reason why the elderly sleep less
Sentinel-Mechanism could be responsible for the gradual loss of sleep that comes with the passing of years, as we age. It is the modus operandi in force since antiquity for the tribes and villages where the older people remained vigilant at night in order to protect the other members of Read More.
List of countries where vaccine administration in pharmacy is allowed
Two weeks ago Federfarma and Sunifar Lombardia proposed to allow vaccinations in pharmacies. This is not permitted in Italy, but maybe not everybody knows that there are many Countries of the world where it is already possible. In particular, there are 13 States where administration in pharmacies by pharmacists is Read More.
The truth and lies about vaccinations
It is not true that vaccines contain toxic and hazardous substances such as mercury, formaldehyde and aluminium. While, there is no doubt that the current decline in immunizing has caused the upsurge of certain diseases such as measles in Itay, and could lead to the return of diseases which are Read More.
What is hiding behind healthcare tourism in Kiev?
They offer money to Italian physicians to encourage their patients to go to the Ukraine for their treatments. For this reason, the Italian Order of physician-surgeons and Dentists of Rome (OMCeO), presented to the Italian courts a case against the company “Hepatos-Kiev”. That, in a letter, sent to a gastroenterologists-hepatologist Read More.
Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe
Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national Read More.