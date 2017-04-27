The new vestals of the International Olympic Committee

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.27

Greater female representation in the International Olympic Committee. Thirty-eight percent of the IOC is now made up of women: an increase of seventy percent compared to the figure in 2013. The findings reflect a real turnaround in a traditionally masculine field. Even if there is still a long way to go until male-female equality is reached in sport, these changes are in keeping with the implementation of the Olympic 2020 agenda voted by the IOC. As explained by its president, Thomas Bach, “They show that our priorities are greater participation by women and more diversified representation.”