The new illnesses of hyper-connected youth

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.07

Like addiction, Vamping, Nomophobia and Challenge are the new pathologies that afflict the young Italian internauts. As for the first, it goes arm in arm with “followermania”, more than 3 out of 10 adolescents think that the number of “likes” is important: a large number increases your popularity, and therefore, your self-confidence. Naturally, then, the opposite holds true: if one receives little approval, his/her mood turns sour and self-confidence goes down the tubes. Vamping, in other words, the habit of spending entire nights on social media, has become a real “moda”, to the point where 6 out of 10 kids reports staying up until dawn, chatting and playing with friends or with one’s girlfriend/boyfriend. The third affliction 2.0 takes its name from No-mobile-phone, which is a new phobia that involves feeling total terror at the thought of being without one’s phone or without internet connection or 4G: almost 8 out of 10 teenagers in Italy are afraid that their cell phones will run out of juice or that they’ll end up in an area without enough signal. In 46% of individuals with this pathology, this scenario causes anxiety, anger and overall malaise. And, finally, the Social Challenges are particularly worrisome: a problem truly representative of these times, that involves all of the interconnections behind Facebook & Co., in which one is named by or contacted by a tag, with the general aim of posting a video or image that is indicated, and then, in turn, more people are contacted and encouraged to post the same. In no time, the images are spread like wildfire across the Web, even within just a few hours. Information about these new illnesses was gathered in a survey conducted by the National Observatory on Adolescence, that interviewed over 8,000 kids in the age range 11 – 19, spanning about 18 Italian regions.