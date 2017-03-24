The new bill legalizing marijuana in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.24

In Italy, a new text legalizing marijuana is going to be prepared. A task that, according to the President of the Italian Radical Party and the Coordinator of Legalizziamo.it will be entrusted to an executive board whose creation was decided by the Social Affairs and Justice Committees of the Chamber of Deputies. To the members of this body, the popular initiative bill, delivered to the House on November 11, will be given. This is another proof of the commitment to legalize marijuana in Italy which should be added to the anti-prohibitionist membership campaign Radical Cannabis Club, which is promoting throughout the country events, debates in schools and the delivery of a symbolic card to the personalities in favor of or against legalization.