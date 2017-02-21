The most delicious treats for Fido are made by chefs with disabilities

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.21

To bring together the love for animals and the right of young disabled people to have employment opportunities. This is what motivated Leigh Corrigan and Mary Ann Nolan, mothers of two girls with special needs to launch Waggies by Maggie & Friends, in 2007. The first producer of dog snacks in the world to boast a team almost entirely formed by young people with handicaps. The majority of the “cooks” are under 30: some have Down’s Syndrome, others have forms of autism. And, everyone, has found in this little business in this small town, Wilmington, Delaware, the opportunity to have a job.Something that is never taken for granted among kids with disabilities. After they finish school, many find it extremely difficult to find work, and, therefore, independence. Here, on the other hand, they cook, package and deliver (to customers’ homes), the tasty treats for customers’ 4-legged friends, never forgetting volunteer work. Often, in fact, they donate the delicious dog biscuits to dog shelters or to animals that are less fortunate, found on the streets or in precarious states.