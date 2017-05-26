The most complete map on Verona’s accessibility

The most complete map on Verona’s accessibilityby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.26
It is called “Dismappa” and it is the reference point for residents and tourists with motor disabilities in Verona (Italy). Since it offers the most complete overview of the city accessibility. Hundreds of points of interest, fully or partially accessible to the disabled individuals, tested by a woman on a wheelchair for free. Particularly worthy of note it is the google map that is also found on the homepage, compatible with all devices, which has no parallel on the web in terms of content richness and is the only fully designed and built by someone who live on a wheelchair on a daily basis. It is divided into 10 levels, so to allow anyone to select only the categories of interest:
• Monuments, Museums, Art Galleries and Tourism;
• Public Utilities, Universities, Libraries;
• Theaters and venues;
• Churches;
• Disabled parking;
• Accessible toilets;
• Shopping;
• Food and wine;
• Pharmacies, health and personal care;
• Unaccessible commercial premises.
