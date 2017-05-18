The more they stay with grandparents, the more they risk obesity

The more they stay with grandparents, the more they risk obesityby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.18
Grandparents a precious help to raise children but if these ones spend too much time with grandmas and grandpas, they risk obesity and diabetes. At least, according to a Chinese study published in the scientific journal Plos One. According to which, in China, the rapid childhood obesity epidemic, that has seen until now 30 million children with a too large waistline, is also due to bad nutrition habits acquired spending time with grandparents. Who lack knowledge about healthy food. So they feed kids with junk food. For three reasons. The first. The do not think chocolate, snacks and sugary beverages can harm kids’ health. Secondly, they want to see children smile and have fun. Thirdly, they think obesity only concerns adults. That is why experts have launched an appeal to raise awareness, through information campaigns and social actions, among over60 about food and health.
