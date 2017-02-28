The middle-aged cancer patients forced to borrow cash from their parents

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.28

In the United Kingdom, 30,000 middle-aged cancer patients have sought financial help from their elderly parents. And more than 2,000 have had to move in with their parents after being forced to sell their house. In a new report, the charity Macmillan Cancer Support, says cancer patients lose an average of £570 a month in lost income and increased expenditure, such as the cost of travel to and from hospital appointments. But the loss of income because patients are too unwell to work can be devastating. In many cases a cancer patient’s husband or wife also has to give up work to care for them. In addition, some 700,000 people with cancer do not have significant savings to fall back on, the charity estimates.