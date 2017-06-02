The Mediterranean Diet is a perfect antidote to anorexia

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.02

Contrary to what many men think, women have a healthy relationship with food. At least, that is what is revealed in a recent survey undertaken by Doxa, one of Italy’s and Europe’s leading market research firms. The survey dismantled many popular beliefs regarding Italian women’s attitudes about their diets and about dieting: they are careful about, but not obsessed with, what they eat. About 50% declared having followed a diet in the last year, but not with the aim to become skeletal. They want to lose weight for health reasons, not because they dream about becoming runway model skinny, like the images that dominate popular media. In their daily routines, they avoid foods and drinks with excess fats and sugar, but when out with friends, they don’t pay too much attention to these things and let themselves go. So, the fact is they pay attention to what they eat, but contrary to how they are portrayed, they are not oppressed, tortured slaves to calorie counts and fat contents of the foods they eat.