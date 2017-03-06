The marathon of good samaritans

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.06

Do something good for yourself without forgetting to do good for someone else. This is the objective of an initiative launched in the UK called “Good Gym”, a nonprofit that brings sports and social welfare together. Participants in the project receive a personalized running program for a certain path to follow 2 -3 times a week. At the end of their particular course, a person in need will be waiting. It can be a disabled individual or an elderly person who just wants some company: they are the true users of this service, a unique idea Made in Britain. In fact, they engage the runner in various activities, such as gardening or crafts, while he/she is on his/her route towards the finish line (which is actually where they started off). In this way, they can burn calories while enjoying themselves and without risking giving up on the health club out of boredom. And, last but not least, they save money as well: the monthly fee is only £9, instead of the average £150 found in British health clubs.