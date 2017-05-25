The majority of Eastern-European immigrants work their hearts out from morning to night

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.25

Always involved, on time, productive and dutiful. They are not German workers, but Polish and Romanian plumbers and builders employed in the United Kingdom. Tracing the identikit, surprising to many, is a recent study by the University of Bath on the workplace behaviour of European residents in the United Kingdom. The findings show, for example, that those from Eastern Europe try hard to be noticed by the boss, giving all to their work with absenteeism that is three times lower than that for British citizens. Behaviour that according to the English experts has three explanations. The first: a strategy to compensate for poor knowledge of English with high commitment. The second: to show the boss that they are competent and professional even if their CV is meagre and not very convincing. The third: to repay the company for the salary received that is very much higher than the average in Poland and Romania.