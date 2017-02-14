The longest accessible shoreline of Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.14

It will be in the Veneto Region the longest accessible shoreline of Italy. All thanks to a project, recently presented and approved by the Regional Board last December, whose purpose is to develop and facilitate the travel offer, the holiday and the stay of people with physical disabilities, motor and/or sensory impairments in the seaside resorts of the area. In particular, it is planned the construction of an integrated network between the accommodation services, the social and health units, the public administrations and the private social services. The initiative has a total budget of € 650,000 and will involve the following municipalities: San Michele al Tagliamento (Bibione), Caorle, Eraclea, Jesolo, Cavallino-Treporti, Venice (Lido), Chioggia, Rosolina and Porto Tolle, which all together in 2016 hosted around 25 million tourists.