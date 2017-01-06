The long road to space for black Americans

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.06

Jeanette Epps will be the first Afro-American woman to be part of an International Space Station (ISS). Jeanette is 46 years old and from Syracuse, New York. She is a physicist and has a Ph.D in aerospace engineering. In the official press release distributed by the U.S. space authorities, her mission programmed for March 2018 will see her in the role of official mission engineer, joined by colleague and geophysicist, Andrew Feustel. As one might imagine, her preparation for weightlessness will be tough. And to add to the difficulty, Jeanette will have to also learn Russian, seeing as she will be working alongside Russian scientists who are part of the ISS team.