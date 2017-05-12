The little girl with Down’s Syndrome received a great gift from grandma

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.12

A clothing business dedicated entirely to individuals with Down’s Syndrome. Karen Bowersox, owner and founder of Downs Design Dreams, that was launched in 2010, had the idea as a result of seeing how difficult it was for Maggie, her 12-year old grandchild with Trisomy 21, to get dressed every day. So, this grandmother joined forces with a talented designer, Jillian Jankovsky, and together, they created a line of 20 models of easy-wear jeans: with a stretch waist, no zippers, and elasticized material. The line was a huge success, and in 2014, the business expanded. A “twin” business NBZ Apparel, joined Bowersox in creating a wide range of pants styles for anyone with difficulty wearing “traditional” clothing. For example, injured war veterans, stroke victims, people with Parkinson’s disease, autism, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis. “We give an alternative to our clients who no longer need to be frustrated and tense while doing something as ordinary as going to the bathroom or changing clothes in a public place”, Bowersox pointed out.