The lighter side of youth dependency on smartphones

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.22

A possible blessing in disguise. European youth’s excessive dependence on their mobile phones might be associated to the continent’s lowest number ever, of young people committing crimes. New ICT technology encourages young people to socialize over the web, rather than in the streets, saving them from the temptation to commit petty crimes. At least, this is the hypothesis put forth in a super-study, conducted on teenagers in the Old Continent. Researchers analyzed the number of crimes committed by this segment of the population. One example is Denmark, where the percentage of 15-year olds who admitted to having shoplifted at least once, decreased from 46% in 1989 to 17% in 2016. The experts claim that there could be numerous explanations. From more technological security systems, to a higher level of education. But, the most surprising reason mentioned was the dependency on Smartphones and tablets. “When teenagers hang out together in public places, the probability for delinquency increases. Being in the streets with nothing to do exposes these kids to a greater temptation to commit a crime“, the report states. In any case, further analysis of the data is necessary to confirm these findings and to also take into consideration Web-related crimes.