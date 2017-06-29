The life of little Charlie is in the doctors’ not his parents’ hands

Related:

Video-testimonial in favor of therapeutic cannabis “I am able to feel better only because for the last two years, the region of Tuscany gives me marijuana and it completely eliminates my spasms”. These are the words of Davide Trentini, who battled multiple sclerosis since ’93. He tells his story in a video recorded in Switzerland, where Read More.

This is how Dutch euthanasia at home works If the Italian, Davide Trentini, better known as dj Fabo, had lived in Holland, he and all of the other Italians with terminal illnesses or conditions forcing them to leave the country to end their lives, would have been able to have died peacefully at home. In fact, in the Read More.

Holland confirms the difference between a sweet death and suicide “Old age is not an illness, but a phase in the life-cycle that should be lived fully”. This is the underlying concept expressed by the Dutch medical Federation, KNMG. That pronounced a clear “no” to the recent proposal that the Dutch government presented on behalf of elderly individuals, not necessarily Read More.

In France living wills saved in cloud Organ donation and therapeutic obstinacy. But, also a financial inheritance or a will. All of the matters that the French want to put in order before passing away, can be kept in the MemoCloud. A platform that stores private documents online that will be published in the case of death Read More.

French government playing last card for end of life law Last desperate attempt by the French government to raise awareness among French citizens about the end of life law. Seeing as it has been more than 1 year since it was approved, but people seem to know little about it. And, what they know is also not accurate. Therefore, a Read More.