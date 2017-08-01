The label that certifies the accessibility of PDFs for blind people

Related:

Today sign-language has a voice From today on, sign language has a voice. Thanks to Mohamed Elwazer, 28-year old, ambitious Egyptian social-entrepreneur who invented KinTrans, that translates signs into words and vice versa. Like game consoles, the device interprets movement in space thanks to wireless technologies. And total privacy is maintained. There is no need Read More.

Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.

Being deaf and dyslexic did get in the way of her dreams Deaf and dyslexic, at 45 years of age she was able to enroll in university. Colette Scotton, English mother of three, after years of fighting stereotypes and prejudice, was able to complete her first year of nursing school (with the help of a tutor), which had been her lifelong dream. Read More.

A candid camera for the day-to-day of disabled individuals There are 196 young children, adolescents, and adults with motor or multiple disabilities. But having a handicap is not what they have in common. What binds them is their experience at the special, socio-medical center Lecourbe in Paris. And, also the fact that they are protagonists in the film-short, “Corps Read More.

When welfare doesn’t help, think about Crowdfunding An increasing number of disabled people in England are forced to turn towards crowdfunding online to obtain a wheelchair. The massive use of this form of collective funding comes from the rigid rules with which the health system in the UK decides who is eligible to receive financial help for Read More.