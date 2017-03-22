The joy of water for autistic kids can be a fatal trap

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.22

Major increase in drowning deaths among young autistic individuals in the U.S.A. This is one of the causes that has contributed to the +700% accidental deaths recorded in the last 16 years for this segment of the disabled population in North America. According to data collected by Columbia University, autistic children have a 160 times higher chance of drowning than other children of the same age. Because they tend to wander from home and explore areas near sources of water nearby, such as lakes, rivers, beaches where they can hide or find a sense of peace, but also, death: many do not know how to swim. For this reason, experts have launched an appeal to parents to enrol their children in swimming class as early as possible.