The Italian Supreme Court in defence of working mothers

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.17

In Italy, a mother cannot be fired within her child’s first year of life. This is what was recently remembered by the Supreme Court, by judging null and void the dismissal of a woman whose daughter, at the time of the dismissal, was aged under 7 months. The Supreme Judges stated, moreover, that such an expulsion is legitimate, even in the event of childbirth, only for the worker’s serious fault. But this is not the case and therefore the working relationship should be considered as never interrupted. Consequently, the employer must pay to the employee all the salaries from the date of dismissal until the actual re-employment.