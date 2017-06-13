The Italian population is still declining despite immigrants

Related:

New moms in Holland are happy because they have special support Perhaps Italian women are not having children also because there are no Kraamzorg (special maternity nurses). A real, live Mary Poppins of modern times, who is provided by the Dutch government, to new mothers at home. To help with diaper changing, measuring and weighing the newborn, helping to understand why the Read More.

Here, the State covers the cost of prenatal tests for Down Syndrome In Belgium, the prenatal test to diagnose Down syndrome becomes a State affair. In a unique case for the EU, from 1st July, the Belgium national health fund is to cover 100% of the costs (€290) of this exam that through foetal DNA analysis allows pregnant women to determine if they Read More.

80% of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo and EllaOne Eighty percent of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo (the old morning-after pill) and EllaOne. Amongst those who do, 38% found out on the Internet, 16% from friends or family and 9% from magazines or newspapers. There is more besides. Seventy-nine percent of respondents did not even Read More.

The first 3D-printed ovaries for those with fertility problems Excellent news for the thousands of women suffering from infertility from the Northwestern University. The first 3D-printed ovaries have been completely created in the laboratory. Scientists have moulded them using liquid gelatin derived from collagen - an essential protein found in ligaments, tendons, muscles, bone and skin. The pores on Read More.

A plant-derived contraceptive that may replace the pill The Far East offers what could be a new and natural contraceptive method. It is called Lives of the god of thunder (léi gōng téng in Mandarin) and is a Chinese plant whose anti-conception qualities have been analysed by a team of American researchers. In a study recently published in Read More.