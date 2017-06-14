The list of autism-friendly airports is growing

The list of autism-friendly airports is growingby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.14
Shannon Ireland’s autism-friendly airport has just been added to the list of others that already exists. Which is good news for families with autistic children who are planning their summer vacations. Seeing as over-crowed places with loud noises always represent huge challenges for them. Parents who change planes in Shannon, will find a similar situation as that already proven successful in Dublin: they will be met by qualified personnel who will assist them and then accompany the kids to a quiet room where they can wait for boarding time. In addition to these services, there is an online, interactive guide and a series of videos that prepare the travelers with autism for their adventure and, thus, minimize the level of stress that any trip can cause. This initiative confirms an International trend to meet the needs of these populations with intellectual disabilities, by offering special, targeted services. An orientation that is a clear response to the growing number of individuals who have been diagnosed with these disabilities over the past 10 years. Among the countries that have become more autism-friendly are Italy (Fiumicino, Ciampino, Bari, Bergamo), the U.K. Canada and the USA.
