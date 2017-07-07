The ironic video against the stereotypes on wheelchair users

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.07

“A.A.A. wanted everyday life in media that’s what we hope for. Everywhere I see things that I don’t like common places and waterwork”, they sing in the parody of a famous Italian song. The video by Maria Chiara and Elena Paolini, sisters on wheelchairs from Senigallia, who are also the creators of the blog called “Witty Wheels”, has already got thousands of views on the web and, in an ironic way, wants to send a simple and clear message: people with motor disabilities do not need piety and stereotypes. Their top priority is something else: “please put a ramp for me and mu heart will dance.”



Elena has recently become famous in Italy also for having posted on Facebook a funny announcement denouncing her difficulty in finding a personal assistant. And in this way she reiterates the same concept, given that one of the characteristics that the assistant should have is “to be one who don’t consider people with disabilities as belonging to another breed (and if they do so, it’s their problem) but above all not to show it and not to let this thinking infects the job.”

