The invisible sorrow of pregnant women

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.16

In Switzerland, nearly 17% of pregnant women or new mothers suffer from anxiety and depression. The alarm was sounded by the Haute Ecole Spécialisée Bernoise (BFH), that has also let know that figures could be higher than those measured, since many mothers do not confess their problem. Moreover, it emerged that nearly 10% of these women suffer from psychological troubles even prior to pregnancy. Also, they interrupt treatment with the psychologist, worsening the way of managing their maternity and increasing the risk of be trapped into post-partum depression. In the light of this, experts call on health institutions to provide pregnant women with an individual psychological support during and after gestation in order to reduce serious consequences on mother and baby’s health.