The incredible story of a baby born old

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.08

She is not yet 2 years old, and she is already old. Marian Mcglockin, in fact, is one of 500 people in the world with Infantile Alzheimer’s. Scientifically classified as an illness called Niemann Pick, type C. This rare pathology is called by a mutation in the gene NPC. Which manifests with a serious form of dementia associated with motor and language difficulties. The overwhelming majority of the cases is diagnosed in the first few months of life. Rarely in adulthood. And, between the ages of 4 – 10, is the most critical period when the neurological effects of the disturbance come to the fore. Before these appear, these children already as infants have trouble with metabolizing cholesterol and other lipids. And thes almost always accumulate in the liver, spleen, and in the more serious cases, in the brain. If this occurs, the child can exhibit tremors, convulsions and a state of confusion.

What makes the diagnosis all the more difficult is the fact that it is often confused with simple cognitive deficits or delays in learning. Which is what happened in Marian’s case. Marian lives in Los Angeles with her older sister, Emily, and her parents – Sara and Paul. Who, already at birth, had noticed something not quite right with their last born. She was much, much, smaller than the other babies. And, she cried way too little, too little for a newborn. But, what made them understand the gravity of the situation was when Marian missed every normal development phase, one after another. Holding her head up, maintaining eye contact, crawling: all steps that are impossible for those who suffer this rare, merciless illness. And because of this, her parents started on the usual trips from one doctor to another, and the exhausting schedules of tests, that only after a year had passed, were able to provide the diagnosis that no mom or dad is ready to hear.

But, maybe for Marian and her family, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. From an experimental study, the efficacy of Ciclodestrina emerged (or VTS 270): a solution that is based on a pharmaceutical component that is capable of stabilizing the illness, and perhaps even of stopping disease progression. There is a trial in Chicago, that gives patient shots of this solution twice a week. Which means prohibitive costs for the family of little Marian, who would have to travel for a period of perhaps years. For this reason, Sara and Paul opened a Facebook page in order to document their adventure on this long path of hope, while they do fund raising to cover the medical costs. On the site GoFundMe they’ve already raised $ 57.000 in only one month and their story has everyone around the world talking.

This story of an infant born old, who just wants the chance to grow into adulthood, is unfortunately, not the plot line for a thriller in the movie theaters, though it seems as if it is.