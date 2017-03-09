The importance of doing sport during the menopause

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.09

Starting to do sports during the menopause is not at all impossible. Indeed, for women it is precisely the best time to start exercising. This is the opinion of one study recently published in the American Journal of Psychology. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen on a large sample of women between 40 and 50 years of age. It emerged that there are at least two important advantages in aerobics and pilates type activities for the mature adult: The first is that at this stage of life, as in previous stages, the body adapts positively and quickly to exercise. The second is that the practitioner draws from over 40 many health benefits, particularly for bones and joints, to an extent far greater than in the teens and thirties.