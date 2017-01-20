The ideal classroom for stimulating learning

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.20

For years there has been discussion about the best way to organize a classroom to stimulate student participation and learning. Italian Rizzoli Education and the Erickson Study Center came together and asked experts to propose the best way to arrange classroom furniture: facilitating a rapid orientation towards small group, couples or full-class participation. They came up with 3 key ideas:

1) students should be seated facing each other;

2) view of the teacher and blackboard should also be free from obstruction;

3) an area in the center of the room should be left free for moving, standing in a circle, and organizing debates.