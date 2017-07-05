The heaviest-drinking countries in Europe

The heaviest-drinking countries in Europeby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.05
Alcohol consumption across the European region is higher than in any other region in the world, with over one fifth of the European population over the age of 15 drinking heavily at least once a week. As a result, the continent suffers from the highest proportion of ill health and premature death directly linked to alcohol. According to a report launched by United European Gastroenterology citizens across the EU are consuming an average of 2 alcoholic drinks per day, placing drinkers at a 21% increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, in addition to other digestive cancers. Despite high levels of consumption throughout Europe, research shows that as many as 90% of people are unaware on the link between alcohol and cancer. In 2016 Lithuania topped the list, with average consumption of more then 18 liters of pure alcohol, followed by the Czech Republic and Romania. Malta and Italy, with average consumption of less then 8 liters of pure alcohol, came joint last.
