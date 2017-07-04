The healthcare expenditure in Italy

The healthcare expenditure in Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.04
In Italy, the current healthcare expenditure in 2016 was equal to €149,500 million, that is a 8.9% incidence on GDP, 75% of which was financed by the public sector, and the rest by the private sector. In this year, health spending per capita was €2,466 with an average annual increase of 0.7%, if compared to 2012. To be noted that the health expenditure of Italy is significantly lower than that of other major countries of the European Union in per capita terms and as a share of GDP. According to the Italian Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), which disseminated for the first time the estimates for the system of health accounts with reference to the period 2012-2016, on the basis of the latest data available, in 2014, Italy spent approximately €2,404 per inhabitant. While the United Kingdom, France and Germany spent between €3,000 and 4,000 per inhabitant. In 2014, expenditure as a share of GDP was nearly 11% in France and Germany, just below 10% in the United Kingdom and 9% in Italy and Spain.
