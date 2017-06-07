The growing share of multiracial and multiethnic babies in the U.S.by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.07
One-in-seven U.S. infants (14%) were multiracial or multiethnic in 2015, nearly triple the share in 1980. According to the Pew Research Center the rapid rise in the share of infants who are multiracial or multiethnic has occurred hand-in-hand with the growth in marriages among spouses of different races or ethnicities nearly a half century after the landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia legalized interracial marriage. Multiracial or multiethnic infants include children less than 1 year old whose parents are each of a different race, those with one Hispanic and one non-Hispanic parent, and those with at least one parent who identifies as multiracial. This analysis is limited to infants living with two parents because census data on the race and ethnicity of parents is only available for those living in the same home. In 2015, this was the case for 62% of all infants.
Half a century of mixed marriages has changed America
Fifty years after the historical ruling in the Loving v. Virginia case, mixed marriages account for 17% of the total in the United States. A number that is five times higher than that recorded in 1967, the year in which the United States Supreme Court established that mixed-race marriages would be legal Read More.
France choses love over fear of the Maghreb
There is an increase in mixed marriages in France: a rise of 8% from 1950 to 2015. Taking the plunge with a foreign partner is no longer, as it once was, only for women. Now it’s the case for 50% of men. From the latest data released by Statistics transalpine Read More.
Beijing warns women to beware of dating ‘dangerous foreigners’
“Don't fall in love with a foreigner” - the Chinese government is using this slogan in a big public awareness campaign against mixed marriages. It has covered billboards and plastered walls in cities and villages with manga-style cartoons showing David, the dangerous young foreigner, who seduces Xiao Li, the beautiful Read More.
They cannot marry unless he converts to Islam
A woman of Egyptian origin, but resident in Italy, can not marry a Catholic man from Venice, unless he converts to Islam. This was the answer of the Embassy of Egypt to the couple who requested the marriage license. And because of this denial, the Municipality of the small Italian Read More.
Just a Thai massage to conquer a Swede’s heart
With the help of holidays and the art of massage, Thai women are more likely than other female immigrants to get married with Swedes. Almost 80%. An interesting aspect highlighted by the Swedish Statistical Institute that has investigated on single immigrants’ social bonds. According to figures – apart from Thai Read More.
UK legal notice of intention to wed rises to crack down on sham marriages
UK crackdown on fake marriages. Legal notice of intention to wed rises from 15 to 28 days. This UK-wide extension from 15 to 28 days was approved by parliament last year in order to allow more time for investigation. This nationwide change comes into force on Monday. Ministers have made Read More.