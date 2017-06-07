The growing share of multiracial and multiethnic babies in the U.S.

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.07

One-in-seven U.S. infants (14%) were multiracial or multiethnic in 2015, nearly triple the share in 1980. According to the Pew Research Center the rapid rise in the share of infants who are multiracial or multiethnic has occurred hand-in-hand with the growth in marriages among spouses of different races or ethnicities nearly a half century after the landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia legalized interracial marriage. Multiracial or multiethnic infants include children less than 1 year old whose parents are each of a different race, those with one Hispanic and one non-Hispanic parent, and those with at least one parent who identifies as multiracial. This analysis is limited to infants living with two parents because census data on the race and ethnicity of parents is only available for those living in the same home. In 2015, this was the case for 62% of all infants.