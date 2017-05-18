“The Good Doctor” puts autism at center of new prime-time TV Drama

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.18

The American commercial broadcast television network ABC will introduce a prime-time drama this fall featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. The hour-long drama, “The Good Doctor,” focuses on Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who has left his quiet life in the country to work at a prestigious hospital. “Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues,” according to ABC.