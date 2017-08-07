The global tactile printing market is constantly expanding

Related:

New USA program of bike-sharing for disabled citizens Portland is the first American city to adopt a bike-sharing city for disabled citizens. “Adaptive Biketown” is the program sponsored by Nike and it allows individuals to rent a special bicycle for less than $5 an hour. Each bike is adapted to the special needs of this unique population: for Read More.

Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis Resistance training slows the progression of multiple sclerosis and even reverses brain shrinkage. A study published on the Multiple Sclerosis Journal shows, for the first time, that exercise can actually halt the progression of the neurological disease. Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are told that is helpful to stay as healthy Read More.

Book series dedicated entirely to young readers with dyslexia Dyscool is a book series entirely dedicated to young people with dyslexia. This initiative was born of a partnership between two publishing houses: the first, an innovative start-up, Mobydys, specialized in creating digital materials for cognitively diverse readers and inventor of digital books for dyslexic children; and the second, Nathan, Read More.

Microsoft caters to needs of dyslexic users Microsoft takes into consideration the unique needs of dyslexic users. inThe computer giant, in fact, has installed new dylexic-friendly functions in Word. Now, users who have learning disabilities can use Read Aloud, that actually pronounces out loud the text simultaneously while the user reads it, and also highlights the words that are being Read More.

Another step completed for Italian ‘After Us’ law In Italy, an implementing degree has been employed for the new "After us" law that is in force. It is a measure that guarantees that when both parents of children with severe disabilities die, their disabled offspring will not be abandoned. This guarantee can be made thanks to a collaboration Read More.