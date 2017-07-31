The French have clearer ideas than Italians about vaccinating their children

Related:

Here’s why tai chi should be practiced by the elderly Falls in old people can be prevented by tai chi. This is what a recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society has claimed. Tai chi is a Chinese martial art that helps reinforce flexibility, balance, and coordination in all parts of the body. A review of Read More.

Italy’s Supreme Court declares no link between vaccines and autism Italy’s Supreme Court has dealt another blow to the vaccine-autism hypothesis, with its recent decision that to not admit a case based on that claim. In this particular context, the Court refused to hear an appeal of two earlier sentences that had rejected the request of indemnity from a minor Read More.

Hypochondriacs live longer but not better Good news for hypochondriacs: they have a life expectancy longer than that of the normal population. This conclusion has just been published in Psychological Science as a result of a study that looked at a half a million English individuals between the ages of 37 – 73. The study sheds light on a Read More.

Three golden rules for a longer life Certain lifestyle choices could add seven more years to your life. At least, that is what a study undertaken by the Max Planck Institute has revealed. According to the authors, three choices in particular can impact your longevity: maintenance of your weight and body-mass index (BMI) (BMI less than 30), moderate Read More.

Microneedle patches to make vaccines more comfy and convenient Microneedle patches. This could be the way to make vaccines more comfy and convenient. Developed by Georgia Tech's Laboratory for Drug Delivery showed promising results in its first human clinical trial published in The Lancet. The patch, about the size of a small square bandage, has tiny, dissolvable needles filled Read More.