The French have clearer ideas than Italians about vaccinating their children

The French have clearer ideas than Italians about vaccinating their childrenby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.31
Regardless of whether it is obligatory, French parents want to vaccinate their children. A survey conducted by the French research institute BVA revealed this fact after the recent declaration of France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe of his desire to render obligatory 11 vaccines for children. The interviews demonstrated that 90% of the sample between the ages of 50 – 64, was in agreement with the trivalent polio-diphtheria-tetanus immunization, regardless of any decision that the government will make. The remaining 10% that still has some doubts and tends to be absolutely contrary, is primarily made up of very young people between the ages of 25 – 34, and in any event, more influenced by media debates than scientific facts about potential negative effects of vaccines.
