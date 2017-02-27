The four faces of depression

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.27

Depression has four faces, not just one. These four “biotypes” have emerged in a study recently published in Nature Medicine. The First is characterized by anxiety, insomnia, and chronic fatigue. The Second by a lack of energy to the point of seeming exhausted. The Third exhibited by anhedonia (the impossibility of feeling pleasure) and movements that are slower than usual. The Fourth, includes all three: anxiety, insomnia and anhedonia. The researchers used a non-invasive technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging, to measure the force of the connection among cerebral circuits in a large sample of individuals with this pathology. This is how they were able to identify different subtypes of dark moods, each one, in addition to having specific traits, also has specific causes. This study is the first of its kind, and according to the authors, the identification of these 4 types can have a great impact on the development of future targeted therapies, more tailored to the individual.