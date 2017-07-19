The fishing boat and restaurant run completely by people with disabilities

The fishing boat and restaurant run completely by people with disabilitiesby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.07.19
There is a very special fishing boat in Livorno called Ca ‘Moro, moored in the city’s old harbour. It has a restaurant, run by the Cooperative Mill Park, made up of a permanent staff of disabled people. “An expression of Livorno’s open and inclusive attitude as a City ,” say the managers. Recently, the cooperative decided to launch a fund-raising event , for boat repairs, modernization of the kitchen and training for staff with Downs syndrome. The goal was raise about 10 thousand euros; but the big hearted people of Livorno and their supporters has meant that they have exceeded that amount (in just 40 days) to 11 thousand euros: ” With this money we can also hire a permanent trainer to accompany the children in their process of integration ” says the representatives from the cooperative. And the customers seem more than satisfied: “ I have never tasted a fish soup like it” said one customer, after eating at Ca ‘Moro.
All you need to know about vehicle safety at work
Vehicle-related accidents account for 29% of all fatal occupational accidents in Europe. VeSafe is a e-guide for work-related vehicle safety risks. A joint effort by EU-OSHA and the European Commission, the guide includes many examples of good practice and an overview of relevant EU regulations. The guide is aimed at Read More.
Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively
In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.
Disabled Youtuber shares her make-up secrets with the world
Jordan Bone is not just any blogger. She is especially known for her video blog in which she gives advice about make-up. This 27-year old British woman from Norfolk, Enland, has spent the last 12 years or more in a wheelchair. She was forced to drastically change her life, after the car Read More.
After occupational accident being fired is around the corner
In addition to the ensued damage, they become victims of unfair treatment. Such is the case for many French workers who were victims of accidents at work. In a first-of-a-kind survey undertaken by the Federation of Workers Injured on the Job (FNATH), results indicated that of those interviewed, all victims Read More.
Here is how a deaf person can be a job coach
Lauren Mackiewicz is a perfect example of how someone can transform his/her disability into a professional talent. This 32-year old American is partially deaf and wears hearing aids when speaking with others. His job consists of being a Job Coach at Easterseals, an organization in New Jersey that is particularly Read More.
Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy
The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.