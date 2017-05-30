The first wheelchair that allows to be mobile in standing position

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.30

The first wheelchair that offers users the ability to be mobile in standing position. A unique innovation in the field of technologies for people with motor disabilities that makes them much more autonomous. Developed by the Center for Bionic Medicine in Chicago, it consists of a unique hand drive mechanism so users can manually drive the wheels of the wheelchair while seated or standing, or in the full range of positions in between. A lap belt and knee restraint block serve as anti-fall mechanisms to secure users to the device at all times. A good solution for disabled people for two main reasons: The first. It allows, for example, the easy use of kitchen counters and appliances and access to overhead cabinets or grocery store shelves, or increases independence and enhances employment and leisure opportunities. The second. It reduces the risks tied to prolonged seated positions. In fact, it reduces the risk of osteoporosis, muscle spasticity, and contractures while improving cardiovascular, digestive, and renal function. Without counting the numerous psychological benefits: when standing, wheelchair users can interact with others eye-to-eye; they do not have to always look up at the rest of society, or have everyone literally look down on them.