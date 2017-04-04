The first universal babies crying chart

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.04

Babies in Britain, Canada and Italy cry more than those elsewhere. A study published in the Journal of Pediatrics and involving almost 8,700 infants, aimed to establish the prevalence of colic – a harmless condition that can nevertheless be very distressing for parents and babies – in the first three months of life. The highest levels of colic, which was defined as crying more than three hours a day for at least three days a week, were found in the UK (28% of infants at one to two weeks), Canada (34.1% at three to four weeks) and Italy (20.9% at eight to nine weeks). The lucky parents who endure the least crying from their newborn babies are in Denmark, Germany and Japan. This is the first attempt to create a universal crying chart.