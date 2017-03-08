The first Spanish dictionary “easy to read”

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.08

An “easy to read” Spanish dictionary has just been launched online. It will enable people with intellectual disabilities, the elderly and dyslexic people, among the others, to learn the language of Cervantes. Each term listed can contain up to three definitions. In addiction to this, there are also several examples of use for each word and in some cases images to reinforce the meaning. Created with the support of the Spanish Ministry of Health, the dictionary is the result of a complex process ithat involved teachers, linguists, and more than 70 people with intellectual disabilities. Currently, it contains 1,200 words but this number is expected to grow thanks to a specific plan of continuous updating.