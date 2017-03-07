The first Italian talent show for people with disabilities

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

The first Italian talent show reserved for people with disabilities will be held on May 27 in Florence. It is organized in the framework of the “Disabili Abili Fest” and is open to handicapped singers, musicians and dancers who want to test their skills in front of a real jury. Admitted applicants are those suffering from any disability, aged between 16 and 65 years and coming from all the Italian regions. The participation is free of charge and the deadline for submitting applications is March 15.